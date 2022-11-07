- USDCHF consolidates the biggest daily loss in five months, prints mild gains of late.
- Risk-aversion helps US dollar to pare recent losses but indecision over Fed’s next move tests greenback bulls.
- SNB’s Jordan will be eyed for hawkish speech after upbeat Swiss inflation.
- US CPI for October will be crucial amid mixed jobs report, Fedspeak.
USDCHF picks up bids to 0.9970 during Monday’s Asian session, paring the biggest daily loss since June amid the risk-off mood. Even so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair buyers appear cautious ahead of this week’s key data/events.
Fears of China’s covid controls, as well as geopolitical fears surrounding Russia, triggered the risk-aversion wave at the week’s start. Also likely to have tested the traders are mixed concerns over the Fed’s next move.
Officials from China National Health Commission turned down the previous hopes of witnessing easy covid control as they said, per Reuters, that China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge. The news also added that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.
China President Xi Jinping’s warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the usage of nuclear technology in the war against Ukraine also weighed on the sentiment and propelled the USDCHF prices. Furthermore, the news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) suggesting that a senior White House Official is involved in undisclosed talks with top Putin aides also tried to please the pair buyers.
The expectations of witnessing easy covid controls in China joined mixed US job numbers and Fedspeak to drown the USDCHF prices the previous day. ''An unverified social media post last week, and a report authorities were working on plans to scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, boosted investor hopes that China’s pandemic policy may soon be loosened,'' Bloomberg reported.
On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for October arrived at 261K versus 200K expected and 315K upwardly revised prior. However, the Unemployment Rate surprised markets by rising to 3.7% compared to 3.5% previous readings and 3.6% market forecasts. Following the data, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the US labor market was still tight while also mentioning, “Not sure I know what we'll do in December.” Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that it is time for the Fed to shift its focus from the size of rate hikes to the "ultimate "destination," as reported by Reuters.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed positive and so did the US Treasury yields. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down and propelled prices of commodities and Antipodeans. It’s worth noting that S&P 500 Futures drop 0.75% intraday at the latest.
Moving on, the economic calendar is a bit light during this week but comments from Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governor Thomas Jordan and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October will be crucial to watch going forward. The reason could be linked to the recently firmer Swiss inflation data and the mixed US job numbers.
Technical analysis
USDCHF grinds higher between a two-month-old ascending support line and the 21-DMA, respectively near 0.9930 and 0.9990.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9969
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.9939
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9989
|Daily SMA50
|0.9851
|Daily SMA100
|0.9735
|Daily SMA200
|0.9611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0145
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9932
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0079
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD flirts with immediate support line near 0.6430
AUDUSD holds lower ground near the intraday bottom surrounding 0.6430, after reversing from a one-week high the previous day. The Aussie pair sellers struggle to keep the reins between the key weekly resistance line and a two-day-old support trend line.
EURUSD stays defensive above 0.9900 despite the bearish gap, US inflation eyed
EURUSD bears retake control during early Monday, after posting the biggest daily jump since December 2015, as the risk profile deteriorates. The major currency pair began the week’s trading with a downside gap before taking rounds to 0.9920-25.
Gold drops towards $1,650 amid risk-off mood, US inflation, China eyed
Gold price slides from a one-month high, flashed the previous day, amid sour sentiment. The bullion refreshes an intraday low near $1,673. The market’s latest risk-aversion could be linked to the fresh fears of China’s covid controls.
Terra’s LUNA price back on the drawing board after snapping out of a 13% bullish breakout
LUNA price seeks support at a confluence level created by the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA. Terra’s LUNA price is in grave danger of dropping to retest $2.30. Bulls could resume the 13% double-bottom breakout to $2.88 if LUNA reclaims the neckline support at $2.55.
The Week Ahead: US CPI, UK Q3 GDP, China trade, Disney and Rivian earnings
UK Q3 GDP: The most recent revision to UK Q2 GDP from -0.1% to 0.2% may well have offered the opportunity for the UK government to say that the UK economy is in better shape than originally feared, but for most people it probably won’t feel that way.