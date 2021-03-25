USD/TRY turns neutral near 7.92 after Moody’s calls Turkish upheaval credit negative for banks

After the sudden Turkish central bank upheaval last week, Moody’s Investors Service offered its credit review of the embattled country’s banking sector.
Key quotes
“Turkish central bank governor removal credit negative for the country’s banks' funding.”
“Without central bank credibility Turkish banks' market access likely costlier, limited to short-term syndications.”
USD/TRY fades a spike
Following wild moves on Wednesday, USD/TRY has entered a phase of consolidation so far this Thursday.
Despite the downbeat remarks from Moody’s ratings agency, the Turkish lira has managed to bounce-off daily lows at 7.9522 against the US dollar.
The cross now trades at 7.9204, modestly flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
