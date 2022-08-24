- USD/TRY advances to fresh YTD highs beyond 18.1500.
- Further upside could challenge the all-time peak around 18.25.
- The sentiment around the Turkish lira continues to deteriorate.
Further weakness in the Turkish lira motivates USD/TRY to clinch new 2022 peaks past 18.1500 on Wednesday.
USD/TRY now targets the all-time high near 18.25
USD/TRY keeps the upside bias unabated for the sixth consecutive session so far on Wednesday, always on the back of the relentless rally in the US dollar and the persistent offered tone in the lira.
In fact, while expectations of extra Fed’s tightening continue to fortify the buying interest in the dollar, the Turkish currency keeps suffering the unexpected reduction of the policy rate by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) last week against the backdrop of the utter absence of measures to tackle the rampant inflation in the country.
It is worth remembering that inflation in Türkiye ran at the fastest pace since 1998 at nearly 80% YoY in July.
What to look for around TRY
The upside bias in USD/TRY remains unchanged and now targets the all-time high around 18.25 following the unexpected interest rate cut by the CBRT on August 18.
In the meantime, the lira’s price action is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in July), real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remains omnipresent. In addition, there seems to be no Plan B to attract foreign currency in a context where the country’s FX reserves dwindle by the day.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Confidence (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.32% at 18.1557 and faces the immediate target at 18.1582 (2022 high August 24) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 17.7586 (monthly low August 9) would pave the way for 17.4896 (55-day SMA) and finally 17.1903 (weekly low July 15).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 0.9900 after US data
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to push lower toward 0.9920. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders Ex-Defense rose by 1.2% in July, helping the dollar preserve its strength ahead of Pending Home Sales data.
GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined to a fresh daily low below 1.1760 in the early American session on Wednesday. The upbeat Durable Goods Orders data from the US seems to be supporting the greenback as investors await July housing data.
Gold retreats below $1,750 as US yields rebound Premium
After having climbed above $1,750 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,740 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after US data, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!