USD/TRY: Little reason to be optimistic on the future prospects for the Turkish lira – Wells Fargo

“We also believe geopolitical tensions between the United States and Turkey can contribute to a weaker currency. President Biden and President Erdogan recently met in an effort to ease tensions; however, little progress was made and the lira sold-off in the immediate aftermath.”

“We see little reason to be optimistic on the future prospects for the Turkish lira. President Erdogan continues to influence central bank monetary policy and suggest interest rates should be lowered. In addition, Erdogan continues to purge central bank officials that seem at odds with his view on easier monetary policy. While policy rates have held steady for a few months in a row, we expect previously higher interest rates to be unwound in the near future, which should result in a further depreciation of the lira. Elevated policy uncertainty should also keep sentiment toward the lira negative for the time being, while still weak economic fundamentals should keep the currency under pressure.”

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the Turkish lira could drop to new record lows assuming that tensions between the US and Turkey remain elevated, geopolitical developments, combined with policy uncertainty and fragile fundamentals of the Turkish economy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.