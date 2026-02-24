TRENDING:
USD: Tariff uncertainty keeps Dollar on edge – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights Team

Commerzbank’s Michael Pfister notes that the initial weakness of the US Dollar after the Supreme Court tariff ruling has reversed, leaving USD pairs near pre-ruling levels. He stresses that the reaction is not clear-cut, with fiscal concerns offset by swift new tariffs. Ongoing legal challenges, trade negotiations and potential tariff hikes suggest persistent uncertainty for the Dollar.

Tariff ruling leaves Dollar unsettled

"The weakness of the USD following the Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs was short-lived. Yesterday morning, the movement gradually reversed, and most USD exchange rates are now trading at roughly the same level as before the ruling."

"However, uncertainty is likely to remain high. On the one hand, there have been initial reports of US companies filing lawsuits to claim back tariff expenses. On the other hand, many countries are of course examining what the new general tariffs mean for their trade deals."

"Officials have indicated that there is no final timetable yet for increasing general tariffs from 10% to 15%. Nevertheless, many countries have agreed to tariffs of around 15%. If the general tariff rate rises to 15% plus the applicable pre-increase rate, countries are likely to doubt the value of the many announced US investments."

"In an attempt to pre-empt this, the US President has directly threatened to impose higher tariffs on countries that 'want to play games'. He was presumably referring to the EU, which has suspended ratification of the deal with the US for the time being. The implications of Friday's ruling are therefore likely to persist for the US dollar."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD remains trapped in a tight range below 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair struggles amid a modest US Dollar strength and an improvement in risk sentiment, even as US tariff uncertainty lingers. The focus now remains on the US data and Fedspeak. 

GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair declines as the US Dollar rebounds from losses recorded over the previous two sessions. Traders will focus on the US weekly ADP Employment Change and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day, along with speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Gold holds moderate losses below $5,200 in European trading on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through selling. Following the previous day's knee-jerk fall in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new global tariffs and the subsequent bounce, the US Dollar attracts fresh buyers ahead of mid-tier data and Fedspeak. 

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

