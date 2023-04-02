USD/NOK drops heavily to near 10.40 on surprise OPEC+ production cut

- USD/NOK has delivered a gap-down open near 10.40 after a surprise oil production cut by OPEC+.
- Fresh pledge of cutting overall oil production by 1.16 million bpd has led to an overall cut of 3.66 million bpd.
- The odds for a further 25bp rate hike by the Fed remain solid despite softening of the US PCE Price Index.
The USD/NOK pair has witnessed an intense sell-off in the Asian session as investors discount the impact of the surprise drop in oil production announced by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members. The oil cartel will cut the overall oil production by around 1.16 million barrels/day, which has strengthened the Norwegian Krone. Fresh pledge of cutting overall oil production by 1.16 million bpd has led to an overall cut of 3.66 million bpd.
The surprise move by OPEC+ in an attempt to support the oil price has strengthened the currencies of oil-exporting countries, which will receive more funds on exporting oil. Bloomberg reported that the surprise move by OPEC+ would increase the risk of higher inflationary pressures globally and might force central banks to keep policy rates higher for longer.
Meanwhile, S&P500 continued its winning spree on Friday in hopes of no further casualties to the United States banking sector, portraying a risk-on mood. However, fresh oil production cuts could spoil the market mood ahead, therefore, a cautionary approach would be advisable.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered firmly on late Friday to near 102.60 despite more-than anticipated softening of US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data. On a monthly basis, the US PCE Price Index accelerated by 0.3%, lower than the consensus of 0.4% and the former release of 0.5%. Also, the annual US PCE Inflation figure soften to 4.6% from the consensus and prior release of 4.7%. However, the move has not eased expectations of further 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the odds for a 25bp rate hike to 5.00-5.25% for May monetary policy meeting stand more than 53%.
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.426
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0463
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|10.4723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.5509
|Daily SMA50
|10.326
|Daily SMA100
|10.1347
|Daily SMA200
|10.1356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.4877
|Previous Daily Low
|10.3663
|Previous Weekly High
|10.5616
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.3468
|Previous Monthly High
|10.8784
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.4413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.4127
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.3965
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.3207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.2751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.5179
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.5635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.6393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
