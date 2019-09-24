USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Consolidation continues under 19.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso continues to consolidate, after significant rally. 
  • USD/MXN on consolidation mode ahead of Banxico meeting. 

The USD/MXN continues to consolidate after the decline from multi-month highs above 20.00 found support at 19.30. Over the last week, price has been hovering between 19.31 and 19.50. 
The 20-day moving average remains biased to the downside but it is flattening. While bearish signals are easing, the upside has show not enough strength to break above 19.50. 
A consolidating on top of 19.50 would likely lead to a test of 19.60. Above more gains are seen with a target at 19.80. 
On the flip side, under 19.30, the bearish trend is likely to resume. Support lies at 19.18 and 19.10, ahead of the dynamic trendline that stands slightly above 19.00 and should limit the downside, favoring a rebound; but if broken, USD/MXN could slide to 18.70. 

USD/MXN daily chart 

Overview
Today last price 19.4666
Today Daily Change -0.0155
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 19.4821
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.6709
Daily SMA50 19.5058
Daily SMA100 19.3372
Daily SMA200 19.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.5059
Previous Daily Low 19.3782
Previous Weekly High 19.5477
Previous Weekly Low 19.3208
Previous Monthly High 20.2581
Previous Monthly Low 19.1148
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4571
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.427
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.4049
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.3277
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.2772
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.5326
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.5831
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.6603

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

