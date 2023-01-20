USD/MXN struggles to surpass 19.00, upside seems favored amid hawkish Fed commentary

- USD/MXN is oscillating in a narrow range below the critical resistance of 19.00.
- The market mood is quite confusing as the S&P500 futures and US Treasury yields are showing a recovery.
- The Fed might announce two more 25 bps interest rate hikes before pausing the policy tightening program.
The USD/MXN pair is showing a balanced auction below the round-level resistance of 19.00 in the early European session. The asset is expected to surpass the immediate resistance as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are continuously passing hawkish commentaries for the terminal rate and sustenance of higher interest rates to tame the stubborn inflation.
Market mood is quite confusing as the S&P500 futures are showing a recovery move after a three-day losing spell and also the 10-year US Treasury yields have extended their recovery above 3.41%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to near 101.80 after a rebound to near 101.60. Thanks to the hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers, which are acting as a cushion for the US Dollar.
New York Fed Bank President John Williams cited that “With inflation still high and indications of continued supply-demand imbalances, it is clear that monetary policy still has more work to do to bring inflation down to our 2% goal on a sustained basis”, as reported by Reuters.
Although signs of inflation softening are present, more policy tightening is still needed to contain roaring inflation. Meanwhile, Reuters claims that Fed chair Jerome Powell will pause the policy tightening program for the rest of CY2023 after hiking interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in the next two monetary policy meetings.
Meanwhile, Mexican Peso investors are likely to keep an eye on the interest rate decision by the Banco de México, which is scheduled in February. Analysts at Rabobank, expect the terminal rate at 10.75% after a final 25 basis points (bps) hike in February.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.9935
|Today Daily Change
|0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|18.9859
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.1714
|Daily SMA50
|19.383
|Daily SMA100
|19.6643
|Daily SMA200
|19.916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.11
|Previous Daily Low
|18.8698
|Previous Weekly High
|19.1951
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.7331
|Previous Monthly High
|19.9181
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.0183
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.9616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.8671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6269
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.1074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.2288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.3476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
