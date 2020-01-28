USD/MXN reverses sharply and drops below 18.75 as Mexican peso strengthens

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso erases Monday’s losses versus US dollar. 
  • Improvement in risk sentiment also weighs in USD/MXN. 

The USD/MXN dropped significantly on Tuesday, pulling back below key technical levels. As of writing trades slightly below 18.74, down 0.90%, having the worst performance in at least a month. 

The improvement in risk appetite helped emerging market currencies, among them the Mexican peso outperformed on Tuesday. Technical factors also helped the move lower in USD/MXN. 

Price is back near the 2020 low hit last week at 18.64. The dominant trend remains bearish as it has been the case most of the time since September and particularly during February. “Although positive external developments have supported appreciation of the MXN over the last month, we remain wary of suggesting long
MXN positions from current levels, given the peso’s sensitivity to geopolitical developments, the electoral cycle in the US, trade news, and a likely more dovish Banxico going forward”, explained analysts at CIBC. 

Technical outlook 

After rising during three days in a row, USD/MXN reversed sharply with the Mexican peso recovering critical levels. Price dropped back below the 20-day moving average after hitting resistance near 19.00. 

The short-term outlook again favours the downside and while USD/MXN holds under 18.82, a test of the 2020 low seems likely. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.737
Today Daily Change -0.1764
Today Daily Change % -0.93
Today daily open 18.9134
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.8144
Daily SMA50 19.0567
Daily SMA100 19.2037
Daily SMA200 19.2479
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.9767
Previous Daily Low 18.79
Previous Weekly High 18.8672
Previous Weekly Low 18.6407
Previous Monthly High 19.6294
Previous Monthly Low 18.7977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.9054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.8613
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.7067
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.6233
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.9967
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.0801
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.1834

 

 

EUR/USD settles above 1.1000 ahead of the Fed's decision

USD/JPY bulls step in on optimism surrounding coronavirus

Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite

USD/JPY bulls step in on optimism surrounding coronavirus

