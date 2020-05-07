USD/MXN reverses and drops to the 24.00 area, Mexican peso outperforms

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso among the top performers on Thursday.
  • US dollar weakens during the American session, January 2021 Fed funds futures price in negative rates.

The USD/MXN pair dropped from near the 24.50 zone and bottomed at 23.92 before rising back to the 24.00 area where currently trades, consolidating losses.

The decline of the pair was driven initially by a stronger Mexican peso and then by a slide of the greenback. The peso held firm despite another depreciation of the Brazilian real to fresh all-time lows versus the US dollar.

An improvement in risk sentiment and higher crude oil prices also added to the negative bias in USD/MXN. On US hours, the greenback turned lower on rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve. Price on Fed funds futures now signals expectations of negative rates.

Mexico: inflation drops sharply in April

Data released on Thursday showed that the Consumer Price Index in April rose 2.15% from a year earlier, the lowest since 2015. The decline of the exchange rate during 2020 so far has not trigger inflation.

With the CPI below Banxico’s target, the central bank has room to keep cutting interest rates. The reference rate stands at 6.0% after a 100 bps cut late in April.

Technical levels

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.0176
Today Daily Change -0.3673
Today Daily Change % -1.51
Today daily open 24.3849
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.1221
Daily SMA50 23.1841
Daily SMA100 20.9961
Daily SMA200 20.2213
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.411
Previous Daily Low 23.8724
Previous Weekly High 25.0256
Previous Weekly Low 23.6441
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.2053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.0782
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0346
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.6842
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.496
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.5731
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.7613
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.1116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

