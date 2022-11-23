The Dollar needs to break and hold above 19.60 in order to improve the outlook . A daily close above would point to more gains, toward the next barrier at 19.80.

Technical indicators are turning south again. RSI is moving to the downside but far from the 30 level. Price holds below key moving averages. A consolidation between 19.30 and 19.60 over the next sessions seems likely.

Recently USD/MXN bottomed at 19.32, the lowest level in six days. So far the pair has been able to remain above the critical support area around 19.25/30. Below that area, the next target is seen at 19.00/05, with an intermediate resistance at 19.15.

The USD/MXN is falling on Wednesday for the second day in a row, amid a weaker US Dollar and ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes. The pair is pulling back after the upside was capped by the 19.60 horizontal resistance and the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 19.55.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.