EUR/USD: Focus on US CPI and Fed cuts – Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank analysts note that EUR/USD was little changed, with the Dollar Index edging higher, as markets await the US CPI release for January. The bank’s US economists project a softer headline CPI but firmer core, and traders have nudged Fed rate-cut expectations higher after weaker US data, while still pricing further easing under a new Fed Chair.
US inflation and Fed expectations eyed
"Looking forward, attention will today turn to the US CPI print for January, which is a couple of days later than expected because of the partial government shutdown."
"This is an important one, because markets are still expecting further rate cuts under a new Fed Chair, but stronger data like the jobs report on Wednesday has led to a bit more doubt as to whether that’s still possible."
"In terms of what to expect, our US economists forecast that monthly headline CPI would be at +0.26% in January, down from +0.31% in December."
"However, they think that headline inflation would be weighed down by a -2.4% decline in motor fuel prices, meaning that core CPI should be relatively strong at +0.35% on the month."
"For instance, the amount of cuts priced in by the December meeting was up +5.3bps on the day to 53bps."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.