Gold consolidates below $5,000 as US CPI report looms

Gold (XAU/USD) attracts modest dip-buying interest on Friday after sliding to a near one-week low the previous day, breaking below the $5,000 psychological mark. The recovery, however, lacks follow-through, as traders await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due later in the American session at 13:30 GMT.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades around $4,960, up nearly 1% on the day.

US CPI puts Fed rate-cut timing in focus

Elevated volatility in the precious metals space is keeping bulls from adding aggressive long positions after the recent correction in Gold's price from record highs around $5,600. Gold fell around 3.5% on Thursday, while Silver (XAG/USD) slumped nearly 11.5%, as broad-based outflows hit risk assets alongside equities and cryptocurrencies.

Traders now look to the US CPI release to assess the timing of Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts, as markets continue to price roughly 50 basis points (bps) of easing in the second half of the year.

A firmer-than-expected reading would reinforce the case for the Fed to remain patient before resuming rate cuts, particularly after the latest US jobs data showed resilient labour market conditions.

Fading expectations for near-term Fed rate cuts are lending modest support to the US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is acting as a mild headwind for Bullion. At the same time, broader macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive, with persistent geopolitical tensions and strong central bank buying helping to limit downside.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below the $5,000 handle

XAU/USD remains in consolidation on the daily chart after the sharp pullback from record highs. Prices are hovering near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which also aligns with the middle Bollinger Band at $4,969.20.

Bollinger Bands continue to widen, with the upper band at $5,350.76 and the lower band at $4,587.64, indicating elevated volatility as price gravitates toward the middle line. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53.92 is neutral, signalling balanced momentum.

A failure to sustain gains above the 20-day SMA would keep downside pressure in place, with initial support seen around the $4,800 zone, followed by the lower Bollinger Band near $4,588.

On the upside, bulls would need a clear break above the $5,000-$5,100 area to revive bullish momentum.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)