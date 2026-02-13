GBP/USD hesitates above 1.3600 with markets awaiting US inflation data

The Pound (GBP) extends losses against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 1.3600 on Friday after pulling back from weekly highs above 1.3700. The risk-averse market mood is underpinning USD’s recovery, with trading volumes subdued ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Index figures.

Headline inflation is expected to have grown at a steady 0.3% pace in January, with annual inflation easing to 2.5% from 2.7% in December. The core CPI, which strips out the influence of seasonal food and energy prices, is also seen declining year-on-year to 2.5% from 2.6% in December.

The risk on Friday is a steeper-than-expected decline in consumer prices, which, in light of recent weak US data, might boost hopes of immediate Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts and send the USD lower across the board.

In the UK, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released on Thursday added negative pressure on the Pound. The Q4 GDP grew 0.1% in the quarter, and 1% from the same period last year, against the market expectations of 0.2% and a 1.2% respective advances. Additional data suggested that economic growth had been weighed down by a sharp contraction in the manufacturing sector in December and a stalled services sector’s output.

These figures have heightened expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be forced to put extra effort into boosting economic growth.

