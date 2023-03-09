USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rallies sharply above $18.30 as the Mexican Peso sinks on risk-off

- Risk aversion bolstered the USD/MXN toward new weekly highs above $18.30.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: The daily close above the 20-day EMA opened the door toward $18.60.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is under pressure on Thursday; after reaching new 5-year lows at 17.8967, the USD/MXN has risen back towards the 18.0800 area. At around the Wall Street close, risk aversion pushed US equities lower, while the Mexican Peso depreciated the most since February 6, 2023. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is gaining 2.07%, or 3700 pips, at 18.3323.
Also read: USD/MXN advances above the 18.00 figure as traders rush to safety
USD/MXN Price action
The USD/MXN stages a recovery after trading below the $18.00 barrier during the last few days. Earlier in the day, I wrote, “Nevertheless, USD/MXN bulls are far ahead of declaring victory. They must reclaim the weekly high at 18.1788, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.2898.” Later in the session, USD/MXN bulls reclaimed those levels as the exchange rate rests comfortably above the 20-day EMA. Additionally, Thursday’s close for the USD/MXN was 18.3483, which has opened the door for further upside.
That said, the USD/MXN first resistance would be the new weekly high of 18.4391. A breach of the latter will expose the $18.50 barrier, closely followed by the 50-day EMA at 18.6410 and the 100-day EMA at 19.0105.
On the flip side, the USD/MXN first support would e the 20-day EMA at 18.3169. Once cleared, and the USD/MXN pair will dive towards the March 7 high turned support at 18.1788, followed by the $18.00 psychological level.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.3334
|Today Daily Change
|0.3487
|Today Daily Change %
|1.94
|Today daily open
|17.9847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.3493
|Daily SMA50
|18.7288
|Daily SMA100
|19.1545
|Daily SMA200
|19.6575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.1276
|Previous Daily Low
|17.9022
|Previous Weekly High
|18.4235
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9541
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.9884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.0415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.8821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.7795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.6567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.1075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.3329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
