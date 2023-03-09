USD/MXN Price Analysis: Rallies sharply above $18.30 as the Mexican Peso sinks on risk-off

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • Risk aversion bolstered the USD/MXN toward new weekly highs above $18.30.
  • USD/MXN Price Analysis: The daily close above the 20-day EMA opened the door toward $18.60.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) is under pressure on Thursday; after reaching new 5-year lows at 17.8967, the USD/MXN has risen back towards the 18.0800 area. At around the Wall Street close, risk aversion pushed US equities lower, while the Mexican Peso depreciated the most since February 6, 2023. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is gaining 2.07%, or 3700 pips, at 18.3323.

Also read: USD/MXN advances above the 18.00 figure as traders rush to safety

USD/MXN Price action

The USD/MXN stages a recovery after trading below the $18.00 barrier during the last few days. Earlier in the day, I wrote, “Nevertheless, USD/MXN bulls are far ahead of declaring victory. They must reclaim the weekly high at 18.1788, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.2898.” Later in the session, USD/MXN bulls reclaimed those levels as the exchange rate rests comfortably above the 20-day EMA. Additionally, Thursday’s close for the USD/MXN was 18.3483, which has opened the door for further upside.

That said, the USD/MXN first resistance would be the new weekly high of 18.4391. A breach of the latter will expose the $18.50 barrier, closely followed by the 50-day EMA at 18.6410 and the 100-day EMA at 19.0105.

On the flip side, the USD/MXN first support would e the 20-day EMA at 18.3169. Once cleared, and the USD/MXN pair will dive towards the March 7 high turned support at 18.1788, followed by the $18.00 psychological level.

USD/MXN Daily chart

USD/MXN Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.3334
Today Daily Change 0.3487
Today Daily Change % 1.94
Today daily open 17.9847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.3493
Daily SMA50 18.7288
Daily SMA100 19.1545
Daily SMA200 19.6575
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.1276
Previous Daily Low 17.9022
Previous Weekly High 18.4235
Previous Weekly Low 17.9541
Previous Monthly High 19.2901
Previous Monthly Low 18.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.9884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.0415
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.8821
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.7795
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.6567
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.1075
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.2303
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.3329

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY eyes a break below 136.00 as investors digest Fed’s rate hike fears, BoJ policy eyed

USD/JPY eyes a break below 136.00 as investors digest Fed’s rate hike fears, BoJ policy eyed

The USD/JPY pair is delivering a sideways performance above 136.00 in the early Asian session. The asset looks vulnerable above 136.00 and is expected to deliver a break below the same as investors have shrugged-off fears associated with expectations of bigger rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD remains fragile below 0.6600 as US NFP looms

AUD/USD remains fragile below 0.6600 as US NFP looms

AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status while revisiting the sub-0.6600 area early Friday, after a failed attempt to recover from the four-month low. In doing so, the Aussie pair traces the downbeat equities and fears emanating from China.

AUD/USD News

Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure Gold bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed

Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure Gold bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed

Gold price portrays the typical pre-data caution as it seesaws around the $1,830 resistance confluence during early Friday, following the biggest daily run-up in a week. Fears emanating from China, US President Biden’s budget proposal cap Gold prices amid pre-data anxiety.

Gold News

Bitcoin hurdles towards 200 DMA ahead of NFP

Bitcoin hurdles towards 200 DMA ahead of NFP

Bitcoin dropped like a stone on Thursday in an 8% decline while increased odds of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and regulatory pressure in cryptocurrencies are being priced into the cryptocurrency. BTC/USD fell from a high of 21,824 to a low of 20,043.

Read more

Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell Premium

Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures