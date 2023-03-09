- USD/MXN turned positive after buyers stepped in and dragged prices above 18.00.
- US Initial Jobless Claims aimed higher, suggesting that the Fed could increase rates gradually.
- Inflation in Mexico cooled down, with analysts speculating that Banxico could rise in 25 bps increments.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is under pressure on Thursday; after reaching new 5-year lows at 17.8967, the UXD/MXN has risen back towards the 18.0800 area. Traders seeking safety ahead of important US economic data to be released, with the US Nonfarm Payrolls and next week’s CP, bought the US Dollar (USD). Hence, the USD/MXN climbs 0.60%, trading at around 18.0860.
Unemployment claims rose, though bolstered the USD vs. the MXN
Market mood has deteriorated, as shown by Wall Street, retracing its earlier gains. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on March 4 were 211K higher than expected at 195K. Although claims rose, the ADP Employment Change data, and job openings, continued to portray a tight labor market, justifying the Federal Reserve’s Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkishness at his appearance before the US Congress.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.38%, down at 105.250, putting a lid on the USD/MXN recovery towards the weekly highs at around 18.1788.
On the Mexican front, inflation slumped in the headline and core readings. The Consumer Price Index for February came at 7.62% YoY, below estimates of 7.68% and the previous month’s readings of 7.91%. Core CPI rose by 8.29% YoY, above the consensus but beneath January’s 8.45%.
“Today’s (inflation) print reduces the odds that (the Mexican central bank) chooses to go ahead with a 50 bps hike, though incoming data as well as the outlook for the Fed remain key influences on the bank’s decision,” Scotiabank economists said in a note.
Following the Mexican inflation release, the USD/MXN climbed above the $18.00 figure, extending its gains ahead of a busy US economic calendar. Nevertheless, the bias is downwards, but it could shift to neutral if buyers reclaim 18.3000.
USD/MXN Price action
The USD/MXN stages a recovery after trading below the $18.00 barrier during the last few days. Nevertheless, USD/MXN bulls are far ahead of declaring victory, as they need to reclaim the weekly high at 18.1788, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.2898. Once done, the USD/MXN could consolidate around the 18.1800-18.3000 area before testing the 50-day EMA at 18.6430. Otherwise, the USD/MXN is at the brisk of falling below 18.0000, which could pave the way for a new YTD low print.
What to watch?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0600 as DXY weakens; US stocks accelerate slide Premium
EUR/USD is rising for the second day in a row. The pair printed fresh daily highs near 1.0600 late on Thursday as US stocks dropped further. The deterioration in risk sentiment and lower US yields are not helping the Greenback. Markets participants await the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold: Recovery fades as focus shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
Spot gold advanced on Thursday to trade as high as $1,835.62 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from easing US Dollar demand as speculative interest finished digesting the latest from the United States Federal Reserve.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.