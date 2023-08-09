USD/MXN Price Analysis: Peso bounces off adjacent support line to stay above 17.00, Mexico inflation cues eyed

- USD/MXN defends the previous day’s rebound from eight-day-old rising support line ahead of Mexico inflation numbers for July.
- Looming bull cross on MACD, steady RSI (14) line near 50.00 keep Mexican Peso sellers hopeful.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, previous resistance line from late May appears a tough nut to crack for USD/MXN bears.
USD/MXN clings to mild gains around 17.11 as it defends late Tuesday’s corrective bounce off a one-week-long rising support line amid a sluggish start to Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of Mexico’s headline inflation numbers for July, scheduled for release at noon per the GMT today.
Also read: USD/MXN advances amid global risk-aversion and strong US Dollar
Apart from the immediate support line, an impending bull cross on the MACD and steady RSI (14), as well as the broad US Dollar strength amid the risk-off mood, also favors the USD/MXN buyers.
However, a descending resistance line from Friday, around 17.26 by the press time, guards the immediate recovery of the Mexican Peso pair.
Following that, the monthly high of 17.42 will be crucial to break for the USD/MXN bulls to keep the reins.
On the contrary, a downside break of the aforementioned support line, near 17.05 by the press time, isn’t an open invitation to the USD/MXN bears. The reason could be linked to the existence of convergence of the 200-SMA and the previous resistance line stretched from May 31, around 16.97 by the press time.
USD/MXN: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1148
|Today Daily Change
|0.0162
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|17.0986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.8994
|Daily SMA50
|17.088
|Daily SMA100
|17.5277
|Daily SMA200
|18.2884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2852
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0519
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4274
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6694
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.472
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
