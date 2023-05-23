USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso sellers take a breather below 18.00 resistance

  • USD/MXN snaps five-day uptrend by printing mild losses at two-week high.
  • Upbeat oscillators, sustained break of 21-DMA favor Mexican Peso sellers.
  • Seven-week-old descending trend line guards immediate upside ahead of the key DMAs.

USD/MXN bulls ease control after a five-day uptrend as the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair retreats from a 13-day-high to 17.89 amid early Tuesday.

Even so, the USD/MXN buyers remain hopeful amid a successful break of the 21-DMA, around 17.80 by the press time. Adding strength to the upside bias for the pair are the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14) line.

As a result, the USD/MXN bulls keep the reins despite the latest retreat. However, the buyers need conviction from a downward-sloping resistance line from early April, close to 18.00, to convince the pair buyers.

Following that, the 50-DMA and 100-DMA, respectively near 18.10 and 18.35, could test the USD/MXN bulls before giving them control. Above all, a downward-sloping resistance line from  December 2022, close to 18.75 at the latest, becomes the key hurdle for the pair to cross to aim for the highs marked in March and February, close to 19.25 and 19.30.

On the flip side, a daily closing below the 21-DMA support of 17.80 could recall the Mexican Peso buyers who target 17.50 support.

Should the USD/MXN remains bearish past 17.50, the yearly low marked during mid-May around 17.40 can act as the last defense of the Mexican Peso sellers.

USD/MXN: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.888
Today Daily Change -0.0184
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 17.9064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.8006
Daily SMA50 18.0894
Daily SMA100 18.3822
Daily SMA200 19.0896
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.9608
Previous Daily Low 17.7462
Previous Weekly High 17.7978
Previous Weekly Low 17.4203
Previous Monthly High 18.4018
Previous Monthly Low 17.9329
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.8789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.8282
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.7814
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.6565
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.5668
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.9961
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.0858
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.2107

 

 

