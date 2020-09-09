USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso hits three-months highs and tests 21.50 again

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar drops across the board, emerging market currencies among top performers.
  • USD/MXN reverses from weekly highs, falling to lowest intraday level since June.

The USD/MXN found against resistance below 22.00 and turned to the downside amid a board-based slide of the US dollar. The pair fell from the highest in weeks hitting three-month lows. It was unable to break under 21.50.

On the upside, the critical level to watch is 22.00, a convergence of a round number, a downtrend line and key moving averages. A daily close above would likely point to further gains, with an initial target at 22.30.

At the moment, USD/MXN is testing again the 21.45/50 support area. Below that level the bearish pressure will likely rise considerable, leaving the doors open for a slide to 21.00, with an intermediate target at 21.30.

Overview
Today last price 21.5227
Today Daily Change -0.2551
Today Daily Change % -1.17
Today daily open 21.7778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.9394
Daily SMA50 22.2263
Daily SMA100 22.6644
Daily SMA200 21.5423
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.879
Previous Daily Low 21.5674
Previous Weekly High 21.9558
Previous Weekly Low 21.498
Previous Monthly High 22.9106
Previous Monthly Low 21.7322
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.6864
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.6038
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.4297
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.2921
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.9154
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.0531
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.2271

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

