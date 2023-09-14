USD/MXN drops toward 17.1000 after US CPI data, focus shifts to Core PPI

- USD/MXN trades lower after the release of US CPI data on Wednesday.
- US Dollar (USD) experienced downward pressure following the market sentiment of no interest rate hike by the Fed in September.
- Core PPI and Retail Sales will be eyed, seeking further cues on economic activities in the US.
USD/MXN continues the losing streak that began on Friday, trading lower around 17.1300 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is facing downward pressure following the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States (US).
The data suggest the overall inflation may be moderating, the core rate, which excludes volatile components, remains relatively stable. The annual core rate met expectations by registering a reading of 4.3%, consistent with the previous figure of 4.7%.
However, the US CPI year-over-year rose to 3.7%, surpassing the previous rate of 3.2%, and it exceeded market expectations of 3.6% for August. Additionally, the monthly core CPI improved, increasing to 0.3% from the previous 0.2% for the same month. This uptick was unexpected, as it had been anticipated to remain unchanged.
Investor expectations have improved toward no interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming September policy meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that the Fed is likely to keep interest rates within the range of 5.25% to 5.50% for the September meeting.
Nevertheless, the likelihood of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in November remains at 40%, indicating growing expectations of the Fed implementing a tightening monetary policy later in the year. This suggests that while there might not be an immediate rate hike in September, investors anticipate the possibility of such a move in the near future.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of the other major six currencies, attempting to pull back from the gains it achieved the previous day. The spot price is trading lower around 104.70 by the press time.
DXY received upward support on Wednesday primarily due to the initial surge in US Treasury yields. However, it subsequently retraced, and the 10-year US bond yields traded at 4.23% at the time of writing.
The Mexican Peso is continuing its recovery from losses observed in the previous week, driven by the Bank of Mexico's (BoM) announcement that it will phase out its dollar hedging program. Additionally, the central bank has raised the benchmark interest rate 15 times since June 2021 at 11.25%.
BoM has also indicated its intention to maintain these elevated interest rates for an extended period. While inflation has come down to below 5%, it still remains well above the central bank's target of 3%. This challenging economic environment reflects the central bank's efforts to balance the need to control inflation with the potential impact on economic growth.
Market participants are currently focusing on upcoming data releases from the US, including the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures for August. These datasets will serve as important indicators of economic activities in the US.
The data can provide valuable insights into the state of the US economy and potentially influence currency market sentiment, helping traders formulate their strategies when trading the USD/MXN pair.
USD/MXN: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.137
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0158
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|17.1528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0973
|Daily SMA50
|17.0189
|Daily SMA100
|17.2518
|Daily SMA200
|17.9822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2934
|Previous Daily Low
|17.088
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests 0.6450 after solid Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is holding gains above 0.6400, having tested 0.6450 in a knee-jerk reaction to the strong Australian labor market report, which showed a massive job gain of 64.9K in August. The upside appears elusive, as markets remain risk-averse ahead of a fresh batch of US data.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0750, with eyes on ECB decision
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 in the Asian session on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Euro ahead of the critical ECB policy announcements. US Retail Sales data eyed as well.
Gold sellers to remain in control whilst below 200 DMA at $1,922 Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce, snapping a two-day downtrend to three-week lows of $1,906 on Thursday. Gold price is finding a floor, courtesy of a minor pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
ApeCoin price likely to plummet as $46.69 million worth of APE to flood markets in a cliff unlock
ApeCoin price remains on its bearish streak after a sloppy multi-month fall since early in the year. After hitting what appears to be rock bottom for the altcoin, APE is attempting to recover, with the ecosystem's token unlocking event likely to deter it.
Global Inflation watch: Underlying price pressures remain sticky
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased. Underlying inflation and wage growth have begun to ease in the US, but still remain uncomfortably high for now.