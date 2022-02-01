USD/KRW to decline to 1175.0 by Q1 2022 – MUFG

“The government has enforced new containment measures including expanded rapid testing which will help to mitigate the spread of highly transmissible Omicron variant. Also, on January 21st, South Korea proposed an additional budget of 14 trillion won to support small and micro merchants hit by extended Covid-19 management measures caused by the protracted pandemic.”

“Despite the worsened pandemic situation, South Korea’s economy showed its resilience in exports and construction activities. South Korea’s exports grew strongly by 22%yoy in the first 20 days of January, up from 20% in December. Growth of exports to the US accelerated by 8.9ppts to 28% yoy. Product-wise, semiconductor, a key export, grew by 29.5%yoy. Korean consumers’ sentiment picked up.”

South Korea has been facing an elevated number of new daily confirmed Covid-19 cases since mid-January, the country reported a record high 14,518 new cases on 27th January, exceeding the previous peak in mid-December last year of 7,850. The Covid-19 situation pushed the KOSPI to decline by 11% and financial market sentiment was low in January.

The Korean won lost ground in January versus a stronger US dollar across the board, explained analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the USD/KRW moving to the downside over the rest of the year and forecast it at 1150.0 by the third quarter and at 1145.0 by year-end.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.