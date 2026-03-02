New Zealand Dollar slumps to near 0.5950 as Middle East conflict boosts US Dollar

The NZD/USD pair tumbles to near 0.5955 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a stronger US Dollar (USD). Escalating tensions in the Middle East weigh on the riskier assets, such as the Kiwi. Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US-Iran tensions. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report for February is due later on Monday.

The US and Israel began the attack earlier Saturday with the aim of “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” US President Donald Trump said over the weekend. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, all of which host US troops, reported Iranian attacks, most of which they seemed to repel.

CNBC reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed after the US and Israel launched a "massive" and ongoing attack against Iran's leadership and military. This headline raises fears of a wider and prolonged war in the Middle East, which lifts a safe-haven currency such as the Greenback.

On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at its February policy meeting. During the press conference, RBNZ's new Governor Anna Breman signaled an accommodative stance, pushing expectations for the first potential rate hike to late 2026. A dovish hold by the New Zealand central bank might cap the upside for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar.