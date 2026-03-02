Australian Dollar pares recent losses despite Middle-East conflict

AUD/USD recovers after opening at a gap down, trading around 0.7070 during the Asian hours on Monday. The risk-sensitive pair plunged as risk aversion heightened after the United States (US) and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran over the weekend.

The joint US-Israeli operation reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a pivotal moment for Iran. US President Donald Trump said US military operations in Iran are “ahead of schedule,” according to CNBC.

Australia’s TD-MI Inflation Gauge fell 0.2% month-on-month (MoM) in February, reversing a 0.2% rise in the previous month and marking the first decline since last August. Traders will likely observe China’s RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) later in the day. It is worth noting that any change in the Chinese economy could impact the AUD as China and Australia are close trading partners.

The AUD/USD pair may further lose ground as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to six-week highs, trading around 98.00 at the time of writing. The safe-haven demand for the Greenback improves amid the Middle-East conflict.