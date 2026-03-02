Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $95.00 on safe-haven demand amid Middle East tensions

Silver price (XAG/USD) jumps to near $94.90 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The white metal attracts some buyers amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the United States (US) and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

US President Donald Trump stated that the US military will keep attacking Iran until his objectives are met, while he acknowledged that "there will likely be more American casualties." Trump on Sunday confirmed the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and said the US and Israel had struck hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities and air defenses.

Ongoing strikes in the Middle East have diminished hopes for a quick diplomatic resolution, fueling "risk-off" sentiment that favors precious metals.

However, a hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) could lift the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price. This report signaled that inflation could reaccelerate in the upcoming months and could reinforce expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain higher interest rates for longer.