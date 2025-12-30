Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds support at the $4,300 area

Gold (XAU/USD) depreciated more than 4%, from all-time highs at $4,555, on its weakest performance in months amid thin trading volumes on Monday. The pair is now trying to pick up from the $4,300 area, supported by a sourer market sentiment on Tuesday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Moscow announced on Monday that Russia will review its stance on the peace talks with Ukraine, after claiming an attack on President Putin’s residence. The alleged attack, denied by Kyiv, has dampened the frail hopes triggered by the meeting between US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the weekend.



In the South East Sea, China extends its military drills around Taiwan for the second day, while US President Trump has warned about a new round of attacks on Iran if the Islamic Republic resumes its nuclear weapons program.

Later on the day, the US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of their December meeting and might have a relevant impact on the US Dollar and on precious metals.

Technical Analysis: Key resistance is at $4,440 area

In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,372.46, after bouncing from the $4,300 area on Monday. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains below zero but has been contracting from deeply negative readings, suggesting fading bearish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 38.93, below the 50 midline yet recovering from oversold, which hints at stabilizing momentum.

The pair broke the ascending trendline from mid-December lows, now at $4,450, which, together with the December 22 and 24 lows, at $4,430 and $4,448, are likely to challenge bulls and close the path to the record high, at the $4,555 area.



Downside attempts are so far contained above the 61.8/% Fibonacci retracement of the late-December rally, at $4,321 and Monday's low, at %$4,303. Further down, the next targets are the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the same cycle, and the 12 and 16 December lows, around $4,265, ahead of the December 9 and 10 lows, in the $4,110 area..

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

(This story was corrected on December 30 at 11:05 GMT to update the bullet points at the outset of the article.)