USD/JPY: Upside attempts remain capped below 105.00 amid light trading

- USD/JPY bulls lack momentum amid the Japanese holiday.
- DXY stalls Friday’s bounce amid vaccine progress.
- US Markit PMIs in focus amid mixed covid narratives.
USD/JPY has bounced-off lows but remains well within Friday’s 20-pips trading range below the 105 level, starting out a fresh week in Asia this Monday.
The major remains divided between two contrasting covid narratives, with half the world going back under lockdowns and stricter restrictions to contain the coronavirus resurgence while on the other side, optimism prevails amid a likely rollout of vaccines in the coming months.
The US dollar index, therefore, remains near the lower end of the recent trading range, undermined by the optimism over the vaccine progress, especially after Moncef Slaoui, Head of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, said that the vaccinations in the US will “hopefully” start in less than three weeks.
Meanwhile, Japanese traders are away, celebrating Thanksgiving Day, which gives the yen market little impetus. However, the renewed uptick in the S&P 500 futures amid vaccine hopes seems to keep the upside limited in the safe-haven yen. The futures tied to the S&P 500 index are up 0.11% on the day, trading above 3,550.
Next of relevance for the spot remains the US Markit Preliminary PMI reports. Meanwhile, the incoming covid updates worldwide will continue to influence the broader market sentiment and eventually the USD/JPY pair.,
USD/JPY technical levels
“Technically, the USD/JPY remains immured in a descending channel that can be stretched back to December 2016, though the much narrower channel from the beginning of July is more relevant for current trading. Support is primarily at 103.30 which marks the bottom on November 6 and the start line for the rally on the 9th. Those were the lowest points since the crash and immediate recovery in March,” FXStreet’s Senior Analyst Joseph Trevisani noted.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|103.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.48
|Daily SMA50
|104.99
|Daily SMA100
|105.64
|Daily SMA200
|106.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.91
|Previous Daily Low
|103.7
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
