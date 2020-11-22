UK to give green light to Pfizer’s covid vaccine by end of this week – The Telegraph

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is expected to get approval in the UK by the end of this week, the Telegraph reports on Monday, citing unidentified government sources.

Key details (via Bloomberg)

“The UK s National Health Service has made plans to start administering vaccines from Dec. 1. Every adult in the country could be vaccinated by April, according to draft plans.”

“The roll-out for people between 18 and 50 years old could start late January, after older people and front line workers are vaccinated, according to the Telegraph.”

Separately, the coronavirus vaccinations in the US will “hopefully” start in less than three weeks, Moncef Slaoui, Head of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Regeneron Inc’s antibody ‘cocktail’ for emergency-use authorization. The drug is given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

Meanwhile, Spain and Germany are the first European Union (EU) countries to have a complete vaccination plan in place said the Spanish Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez speaking at a news conference following the G20 summit, adding that a comprehensive vaccination campaign will start in January.

Commenting on vaccine after the G20 Summit on Sunday, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged COVAX, an initiative set up to provide vaccines to poorer countries, to start talks immediately with producers, per Reuters.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment remains balanced at the weekly opening, as markets digest a raft of latest developments around the COVID-19 vaccine amid mixed virus news globally.

The US dollar index holds Friday’s bounce while trading just below 92.50, as of writing.