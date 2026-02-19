TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds key 20-day EMA amid firm US Dollar

  • USD/CAD holds onto gains near 1.3700 as the US Dollar trades firmly.
  • Fed officials signal that there is no hurry for interest rate cuts.
  • The BoC is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 2.25% through 2026.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Holds key 20-day EMA amid firm US Dollar
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CAD pair clings to Wednesday’s gains near 1.3700 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Loonie pair shows strength as the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly firm, following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting on Wednesday.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, clings to gains near Wednesday’s high around 97.80.

Federal Reserve’s (Fed) January meeting minutes showed that officials are not in a rush to lower interest rates soon unless they see meaningful progress in price pressures returning towards the central bank’s 2% target.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades broadly weak even as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to hold interest rates at their current levels of 2.25% through 2026, according to a Reuters poll. The BoC is unlikely to make any monetary policy adjustment this year as inflationary pressures have remained close to the central bank’s 2% target.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD exhibits strengthe at around 1.3700 as of writing. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average has eased from its prior decline and is beginning to flatten, signaling fading downside pressure. A daily close above the average would keep the recovery bias intact.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 52 (neutral) confirms stabilizing momentum.

Price holds marginally above the 20-EMA, placing initial support at 1.3662. Looking down, the psychological level of 1.3500 will remain a key support area, while a sustained hold above the average could open room for an extension towards the February 6 high at 1.3740. The price could advance further towards the round-level figure of 1.3800 if it breaks and holds above 1.3740.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Thursday and remains below the $5,000 psychological mark as traders seem hesitant amid mixed cues. The US Dollar preserves its strong gains to over a one-week high in the wake of somewhat hawkish Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting. 

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers