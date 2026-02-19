EUR/GBP drifts higher to near 0.8750 as UK inflation drop boosts BoE rate cut odds

The EUR/GBP cross gains momentum near 0.8745 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the Euro (EUR) amid weak economic data from the United Kingdom (UK). The UK Retail Sales and preliminary reading of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be in the spotlight later on Friday.

The cooling labor market data and signs of softer inflation in the UK may prompt the Bank of England (BoE) to consider further interest rate cuts later this year, even though it held the rate at 3.75% in its February policy meeting.

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% YoY in January, compared to an increase of 3.4% in December, the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. The figure registered its lowest since March last year and came in line with the market consensus of 3.0%. The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy, climbed 3.1% YoY in January, versus 3.2% prior, matching the expectation.

The UK inflation report added to expectations of an interest rate cut soon by the UK central bank, weighing on the GBP and acting as a tailwind for the cross. Interest rate futures priced in almost 90% odds on a March rate cut by the BoE, up from around 80% before the data, according to Reuters.

On the Euro front, the speculation that European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde might step down before her term officially concludes in October might trigger volatility in the EUR. The move might allow French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to select her successor. However, the ECB has explicitly stated that no decision has been made.