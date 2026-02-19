TRENDING:
USD: Fed minutes support cautious upside – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights Team

Commerzbank’s Antje Praefcke notes that EUR/USD slipped below 1.18 as markets interpreted the January Fed minutes as slightly more hawkish, helped by stronger US labour data. She stresses that a March rate cut is now ruled out and fewer than two cuts are priced for 2026. Stronger PCE and Q4 GDP data could give the Dollar further support if they beat expectations.

Hawkish nuance lifts US currency

"This is certainly a matter of interpretation, especially against the backdrop of recent better-than-expected US labor market data."

"Several participants indicated that they would have supported a two-sided description of the Committee's future interest rate decisions, reflecting the possibility that upward adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate could be appropriate if inflation remains at above-target levels."

"The fact is that an interest rate cut in March is off the table and the market is not even fully pricing in two interest rate cuts this year."

"Tomorrow's US figures on the PCE index and Q4 GDP growth could give the dollar additional momentum against the backdrop of the Fed minutes if they exceed expectations."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Thursday and remains below the $5,000 psychological mark as traders seem hesitant amid mixed cues. The US Dollar preserves its strong gains to over a one-week high in the wake of somewhat hawkish Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting. 

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

