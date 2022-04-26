USD/JPY tumbles below 128.00 after the release of Japan’s Unemployment Rate at 2.6%

- USD/JPY has recorded a vertical downside a little later than the release of Japan’s Unemployment Rate.
- Lower-than-expected Jobless Rate of 2.6% has underpinned the Japanese yen.
- The DXY is facing the headwinds as the momentum oscillators have turned extremely overbought.
The USD/JPY pair has slipped to near 127.70 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported the Unemployment Rate at 2.6%, lower than the forecast and prior print of 2.7%. A modest fall has been recorded in the asset after the release of the labor market data. The improvement in the labor market has underpinned the Japanese yen against the greenback. Also, the Jobs/Applicants ratio has landed a 1.22, in line with the market forecasts but a little higher than the prior print of 1.21%.
An extremely tight labor market in Japan has brought an intense sell-off in the counter. On a broader note, the Japanese yen is experiencing a bullish pullback after consistently drifting lower on ultra-loose monetary policy. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is keeping a dovish stance on liquidity status as the economy has not yet reached its pre-pandemic levels. It won’t be wrong to say that profit-booking is dragging the asset lower, however, the long-term bullish stance is still intact.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is facing barricades while attempting a touch to 102.00. The DXY is facing the headwinds of a little extended upside as the momentum oscillators have turned extremely overbought on various timeframes. Higher expectations of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its May monetary policy are continuously keeping the bulls in the driving seat. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have failed to reclaim 3% for the very first time in the past three years.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|128.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.23
|Daily SMA50
|120.4
|Daily SMA100
|117.52
|Daily SMA200
|114.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.87
|Previous Daily Low
|127.52
|Previous Weekly High
|129.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.24
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD breaks below 0.7200 and reaches a two-month low near 0.7130s on risk aversion
On Monday, the AUD/USD fell sharply in the middle of a dampened market mood trading day in the financial markets, courtesy of China’s coronavirus outbreak which has spread to some districts of Beijing, threatening to slow down the world’s second-largest economy.
USD/JPY tumbles below 128.00 after the release of Japan’s Unemployment Rate at 2.6%
USD/JPY has recorded a vertical downside a little later than the release of Japan’s Unemployment Rate. Lower-than-expected Jobless Rate of 2.6% has underpinned the Japanese yen. The DXY is facing the headwinds as the momentum oscillators have turned extremely overbought.
Gold plunges below $1,900 ahead of US data
Gold has witnessed a sheer downside since Monday after slipping below the previous consolidation zone placed in a narrow range of $1,936.78-1,958.37. The precious metal has fallen like a house of cards as investors have started pricing in a tight liquidity environment.
Bitcoin price looks like a scalpers market; here are the levels to be aware of
Bitcoin price could go for a countertrend rally. The risky countertrend move could unfold impulsive as wave C of B. Bitcoin price could continue to fake out traders as Smart Money has completed a successful liquidity hunt two Mondays in a row.
Markets are under-weighting two economic factors: The pandemic and the war
We get a ton of data this week, including GDP for the US and eurozone at the end of the week. The stock market may be influenced by the latest information from the University of Michigan April consumer sentiment index.