USD/JPY technical analysis: Bearish bias holds unless clearing 110.55/60 confluence

- Latest recovery seems tepid bounce from short-term support.
- Buyers may get a boost if crossing 110.60.
Although 38.2% Fibonacci retracement triggered USD/JPY pullback to 109.55 during early Friday, pair’s weakness can’t be ignored unless clearing near-term important resistance confluence.
As a result, the break of 109.45 can exert fresh selling pressure towards current month low near 109.00 whereas 50% Fibonacci retracement of January to April upside, at 108.60, may flash on seller’s screen then after.
If at all bears dominate prices sentiment past-108.60, 108.00, 107.75 and 107.45 could become their favorites.
Alternatively, 110.00 round-figure may lure buyers in the process of latest U-turn ahead of pushing them to 110.55/60 resistance-confluence comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 100-day simple moving average (SMA).
It should be noted that an upside beyond 110.60 could validate the pair’s rise to 111.00 and 111.80.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.51
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|109.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.42
|Daily SMA50
|110.98
|Daily SMA100
|110.54
|Daily SMA200
|111.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.37
|Previous Daily Low
|109.46
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.02
|Previous Monthly High
|112.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.07
