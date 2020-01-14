USD/JPY takes on 110 handle for first time since May

- USD/JPY takes on the 110 handle as market hysteria continues supporting US/Sino phase-one trade deal.
- Key data ahead opens risks for USD and global growth sentiment.
- Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target.
USD/JPY has just taken on the 110 handle and printed a fresh high within the longer-term bull recovery at 110.12. Traders are selling the yen in the face of renewed optimism for global growth prospects for 202 on the notion that a US and Chinese trade deal will be positive for markets.
Overnight, USD/JPY extended its Asian session gains to a high of 109.94, a high since May 2019, in line with positive risk appetite. Overnight, there were reports that the US Treasury will remove China from its list of currency manipulators ahead of this week’s trade deal being signed. This boosted the US dollar and yields as well as US stocks.
The US 2-year Treasury yields edged up to 1.585% (from 1.57%) and a mild curve steepening allowed 10-year yields to test 1.85% (from 1.82%). "Fed funds futures implied a slight (1bp) rise in implied yields across the curve with the implied terminal rates up to 1.33% in early 2021, analysts at Westpac noted.
Risk-on, but for how long can markets climb before distribution kicks in?
Meanwhile, US stocks made fresh highs with both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ making fresh closing highs. The question is how much further can markets rally on the same news and before distribution kicks in following the accumulation that has taken shape of these prior weeks that lead markets higher into the year-end?
Key data events ahead
Looking ahead of the calendar, we have China Dec trade data is due today as well as Dec Consumer Price Index, with consensus 0.3%mth, 2.4%yr overall. "Recall that the Fed judges this series to consistently overstate inflation, so targets the PCE deflator, which was a muted 1.5%yr in Nov, 1.6% on the core rate. Even so, it can still impact on the market," analysts at Westpac argued.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback to Cloud/Bollinger-Band targets could be in play
- USD/JPY has traded through 109.73 key resistance and the 2018 trendline.
- Price is stalling just ahead of the Bolinger Band (BB) top.
- Bulls looking for a discount could look to the top of daily cloud confluence area.
- Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target.
- Failures here opens risk to 100% retracement of the recent rally from 107.80s – But, 200-DMA and 23.6% Fibo confluence first critical support target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits signing of US/Sino trade-deal, holding on the 0.69 handle
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6903 having stuck to a tight range overnight between the 200 and 50-hour moving averages, between 0.6919 and 0.6894. Bullish sentiment surrounding the US and Chinse trade deal is underpinning risk-on support for AUD and commodities.
USD/JPY takes on 110 handle for first time since May
USD/JPY has just taken on the 110 handle and printed a fresh high within the longer-term bull recovery at 110.12. Bulls can target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. Overnight, Yen extended its Asian session gains to a high of 109.94.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The inflation sideshow
The consumer price index (CPI) is predicted to rise 0.3% in December as it did in prior month. Annual inflation is expected to rise 2.3% in December after a 2.1% gain in November.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.