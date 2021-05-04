USD/JPY steadily climbs back to 109.35 region amid a modest USD strength

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
- Dovish Fed expectations might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains.
The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 109.30-35 region heading into the European session.
Following the previous day's pullback of around 80 pips from three-week tops, the pair managed to regain positive traction and was supported by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. Speculations that positive US economic data may force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later and forced investors to lighten their bearish USD bets.
The momentum was further sponsored by an extended selloff in the Japanese yen amid worries that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could hinder Japan's fragile economic recovery. Apart from this, the BoJ's forecast that inflation will not reach the 2% target through early 2023 further acted as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
That said, a combination of factors might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets. A generally softer tone around the US equity futures could extend some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with the Fed's stubbornly dovish outlook might further contribute towards keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Tuesday's US economic docket features the second-tier releases of Trade Balance figures and Factory Orders data. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the US monthly jobs report (NFP), making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|109.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.82
|Daily SMA50
|108.65
|Daily SMA100
|106.39
|Daily SMA200
|105.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.7
|Previous Daily Low
|108.9
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.64
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD extends the drop towards 1.2000 as the US dollar finds its feet amid the downbeat mood and cautious remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Concerns over Eurozone's economic recovery continue to weigh on the single currency. US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3900 on US dollar bounce, Brexit woes ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 ahead of the London Open. The UK may have a good post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects UK's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold looks north amid a potential bull flag and lower yields
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid weaker Treasury yields. XAU/USD charts a potential bull flag on the hourly sticks. The focus shifts towards the US economic data for fresh cues on the dollar and gold.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.