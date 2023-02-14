USD/JPY stays above 132.00 on Japan GDP, BoJ nominations, US inflation eyed

- USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, reverses pullback from five-week high on Japan data.
- Preliminary readings of Japan’s Q4 GDP rose 0.2% versus 0.5% expected, -0.2% prior.
- Pullback in yields, US Dollar ahead of the key US CPI also weigh on Yen prices.
- Japanese government’s official announcements of BoJ leadership awaited as Kazuo Ueda appears a challenge to YCC.
USD/JPY justifies softer-than-expected Japan growth numbers as it flirts with the intraday low near 132.30 during early Tuesday. Even so, the Yen pair remains indecisive amid the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, as well as the Japanese government’s public nominations for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board.
As per Japan’s preliminary readings of the fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, the Asian economy reversed the previous 0.2% contraction with the same quarterly growth figures. However, the GDP Deflator rose to 1.1% versus -0.3% expected and prior during the stated period. Following the data, the USD/JPY pair bounced off its intraday low before reversing to 132.25 by the press time.
Also read: Japan GDP: Japan's economy grew an annualised of just 0.6%, Yen's a touch weaker
While an improvement in Japan's GDP favors the Yen sellers, the fears of hawkish BoJ and a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields ahead of the key US data seem to exert downside pressure on the USD/JPY prices of late.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg came out with an analysis suggesting further challenges to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) easy money policy during the incoming Kazuo Ueda’s reign. It’s worth noting that Ueda previously defended the current monetary policy in his latest public speech. That said, the Japanese government is up for formally announcing their nominations for the BoJ leadership on Tuesday, making Bloomberg’s piece important for the USD/JPY pair traders.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain depressed at around 3.70% after reversing from a five-week high the previous day. The pullback in yields contrasts with the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks as Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, per Reuters. Before him, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.” His comments were mostly in line with the previous weekly statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaling cautious optimism and defending the US Dollar bulls, despite the latest pullback.
It should be observed that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured towards 103.00 as traders brace for the US CPI amid downbeat expectations from the inflation data, mainly due to the softer prints of the US inflation expectations. The latest 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) grind near monthly highs, close 2.31% and 2.44% at the latest.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.85% on a day by the press time.
Moving on, the Japanese government announcement and the US CPI for January, expected 6.2% YoY versus 6.5% prior, will be crucial for the USD/JPY traders to watch for clear directions.
Also read: US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters
Technical analysis
USD/JPY needs decisive break of the 40-pips trading range between the 50-DMA and a five-week-old resistance line, around 132.00 and 132.40, to entertain traders. That said, oscillators are in favor of the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|132.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.27
|Daily SMA50
|132.18
|Daily SMA100
|138.08
|Daily SMA200
|136.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.91
|Previous Daily Low
|131.27
|Previous Weekly High
|132.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.81
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970-60 as it lacks upside momentum amid cautious markets during the early hours of all-important Tuesday. While portraying the pre-data anxiety, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the upbeat prints of the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) monthly sentiment data.
USD/JPY stays above 132.00 on Japan GDP, BoJ nominations, US inflation eyed
USD/JPY justifies softer-than-expected Japan growth numbers as it flirts with the intraday low near 132.30 during early Tuesday. Even so, the Yen pair remains indecisive amid the market’s anxiety.
Gold: Death cross favors XAU/USD bears ahead of United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground at the monthly bottom surrounding $1,855, following the slump to early January levels the previous day, as markets brace for the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January.
Three altcoins that could reach new all-time highs before March 2023
The crypto market is known to choose its own path a lot of times instead of taking the same path as most of the other digital assets do. Within this movement as well, there are moments of discrepancy that separate one cryptocurrency from the others.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.