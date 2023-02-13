Japan GDP: Japan's economy grew an annualised of just 0.6%, Yen's a touch weaker

Japan's Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office has been released as follows:
Japan's economy grew an annualised 0.6% in the final three months of 2022, government data showed on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous quarter's contraction as the return of inbound tourists offset a slowdown in capital expenditure and exports, Reuters explained.
''The fourth-quarter growth of Japan's economy, the world's third-largest, compared with the median estimate of a 2.0% gain in a Reuters poll of 18 economists.''
Key notes
Japan's Oct-Dec annualised GDP+0.6% (poll: +2.0%).
Japan real GDP +0.2% QoQ (Reuters poll: +0.5%).
Japan Oct-Dec private consumption +0.5% QoQ (poll: +0.5%).
Japan Oct-Dec Capex -0.5% qtr/qtr (poll: -0.2%)
Japan Oct-Dec external demand contribution to GDP +0.3 pct point (poll: +0.4 pct pt).
Japan exports +1.4% qtr/qtr
Japan domestic demand contribution to GDP -0.2 pct point
Japan GDP deflator +1.1% YoY.
USD/JPY update
The Yen is softer on the release but the bears are lurking with 132.00 eyed at the bottom of the 100-pip box as illustrated above in a declining market since the start of the week's highs.
About the Gross Domestic Product
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better-than-expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970-60 as it lacks upside momentum amid cautious markets during the early hours of all-important Tuesday. While portraying the pre-data anxiety, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the upbeat prints of the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) monthly sentiment data.
USD/JPY stays above 132.00 on Japan GDP, BoJ nominations, US inflation eyed
USD/JPY justifies softer-than-expected Japan growth numbers as it flirts with the intraday low near 132.30 during early Tuesday. Even so, the Yen pair remains indecisive amid the market’s anxiety.
Gold: Death cross favors XAU/USD bears ahead of United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground at the monthly bottom surrounding $1,855, following the slump to early January levels the previous day, as markets brace for the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January.
Three altcoins that could reach new all-time highs before March 2023
The crypto market is known to choose its own path a lot of times instead of taking the same path as most of the other digital assets do. Within this movement as well, there are moments of discrepancy that separate one cryptocurrency from the others.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.