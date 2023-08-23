USD/JPY slides further below 145.00 after US data

- The US S&P Global PMI came in below expectations.
- The US Dollar declined across the board following the release of the data.
- USD/JPY appears vulnerable to further losses as long as it remains below 145.00.
The USD/JPY broke below 145.00, falling to its lowest level in almost two weeks. This decline was triggered by the release of US economic data that came in below expectations, leading to a decrease in US Treasury yields and weakening the Greenback.
US PMI data disappoints
The S&P Global Composite PMI unexpectedly dropped from 52 to 50 in August, according to preliminary data. The Services PMI fell from 52.3 to 51, and the Manufacturing PMI tumbled to 47 from 49. These numbers indicate a reduction in demand for the US Dollar.
On a different report, New Home Sales showed a positive surprise, reaching an annual rate of 714K, surpassing expectations of 705K. However, these numbers did not alter the overall post-PMI trend of the US Dollar.
Earlier in the day, the Japanese PMI was among the few to exceed expectations, with the Manufacturing Index rising from 49.6 to 49.7 and the Services Index from 53.8 to 54.3.
The Japanese Yen is among the top performers on Thursday, benefiting from falling government bond yields. EUR/JPY is trading at two-week lows below 157.00, while GBP/JPY has lost more than 200 pips.
The focus now shifts to the Jackson Hole Symposium, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Friday. Before that, on Thursday, the market will be paying attention to US Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders data.
USD/JPY accelerates bearish correction
The USD/JPY has bottomed at 144.64, reaching the lowest level since August 14. It remains near these lows, exhibiting strong negative momentum. As long as the pair stays below 145.00, further losses seem likely.
On the downside, the next support levels emerge at 144.40 (August 11 low) and 144.05. If the pair manages to recover above the 145.00 area, it would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.74
|Today Daily Change
|-1.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|145.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.72
|Daily SMA50
|142.57
|Daily SMA100
|139.47
|Daily SMA200
|136.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.4
|Previous Daily Low
|145.5
|Previous Weekly High
|146.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.65
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
