USD/JPY shuffles feet near 157.00 after Japanese Tokyo CPI inflation rebounds

- USD.JPY recovers from intraday lows near 156.40.
- Tokyo CPI inflation bounces from two-year lows in May.
- Investors look ahead to key US inflation data on Friday.
USD/JPY bounced in early Friday trading, catching a ride to the 157.00 handle from a near-term low of 156.40. Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation bounced early Friday, paving the way for investors to pivot towards Friday’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index inflation print.
Japanese Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation printed higher in May, climbing 2.2% for the year ended in May, rebounding from the previous period’s 26-month low of 1.8%. Japanese Retail Trade also rebound from a two-year low to 2.4%, rising above the forecast 1.9% and recovering from the previous 1.1%, which was revised even lower from 1.2%.
Read more: Japanese Tokyo CPI inflation rises to 2.2% from 1.8%, recovers from 26-month low
With Tokyo CPI inflation out of the way, which acts as a preview for Japanes nationwide inflation released around three weeks after Tokyo CPI, markets are free to pivot to key US data due on Friday.
Market sentiment recovered on Thursday after US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) eased to 1.3% growth over the first quarter, down from the previous 1.6%. Easing growth figures in the US are helping to bolster rate cut hopes, keeping broad-market risk sentiment on the top side heading into Friday.
US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation data is due during Friday’s US market session, and is expected to hold steady at 0.3% MoM as investors hope for enough easing in US economic figures to prompt a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in better-than-even odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) when the rate-setting arm of the Fed meets in September.
USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY found a quick bump into the 157.00 handle early Friday, but the pair is receding back into familiar congestion near 156.80. The pair has been hamstrung along the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 156.73 since falling back from this week’s peak near 157.70.
Daily candlesticks chalked in their first meaningful bearish candle since declining nearly 1.0% on May 15, but the pair overall remains firmly bullish as bids trade well above the 200-day EMA at 149.47.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|156.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.93
|Daily SMA50
|154.45
|Daily SMA100
|151.67
|Daily SMA200
|149.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.68
|Previous Daily Low
|156.37
|Previous Weekly High
|157.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.5
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
