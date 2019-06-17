USD/JPY sheds 20 pips to hit session lows, ignores Kuroda's comments

- USD/JPY has shed 20 pips in the last hour.
- The dollar is on the defensive, possibly due to dovish Fed expectations.
- AUD/JPY selling may have weighed over USD/JPY.
USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity this Tuesday morning in Asia with the US dollar losing ground against most majors except the AUD.
The currency pair is currently trading at 108.34, having shed 22 pips over the last sixty minutes or so.
The moderate drop could be associated with the broad-based US Dollar weakness, as represented by the Dollar Index, which is currently trading at 97.45 - down 15 pips from the overnight high of 97.60.
The greenback has come under pressure, possibly due to the widespread expectation that the Federal Reserve would lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year. The central bank is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Also, the selling in the AUD/JPY cross may have added to the bearish pressure around the USD/JPY pair. The JPY cross fell to fresh five months lows earlier today in response to dovish RBA minutes and a weaker-than-expected Aussie house price index figures.
Bank of Japan's Kuroda, while speaking in parliament earlier today, took note of the heightened uncertainty in the global economy. His dovish comments, however, have been ignored by markets. Moreover, it is generally accepted by now that the BOJ has exhausted its ammo and the central bank is unlikely to achieve its 2% inflation target any time soon.
Looking forward, the pair may remain under pressure, courtesy of dovish Fed expectations.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 108.96
- R2 108.84
- R1 108.69
- PP 108.58
-
- S1 108.43
- S2 108.32
- S3 108.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA
Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line as it trades near 1.1230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Sellers dominate ahead of Carney’s speech, Conservative voting
Bears continue to hold the reins of GBP/USD amid political pessimism as the pair trades near 1.2530 before flashing the fresh five-month low ahead of the second round of voting for the Tory leadership and Carney’s speech.
USD/JPY extends losses amid negative Japanese stocks, weaker USD
USD/JPY extends the drop towards the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the US dollar, Japanese stocks and Treasury yields while markets ignore the dovish comments by the BOJ Gov. Kuroda.
Gold: Mildly bid with falling wedge breakout on 1H
Gold is currently trading $1,340 per Oz, representing 0.52 percent gains on the low of $1,333 seen on Monday. The bounce could be extended further toward $1,350, as the hourly chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout.
Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview
Markets were broadly steady, waiting for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. We expect the Fed will leave the target range of the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Bu there is an increased likelihood of rate cuts.