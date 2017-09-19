USD/JPY seen at 114.00 in 3-month – Danske Bank

USD/JPY seen at 114.00 in 3-month – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, believes the pair could climb to the 114.00 area in the near term.
Key Quotes
“While the combination of strong global PMIs and postponement of US debt limit risk is good for risk appetite and has improved the prospect of a higher USD/JPY in the near term, geopolitical uncertainty related to North Korea still represents a substantial downside risk and will continue to weigh on the cross”.
“According to the latest IMM data, non-commercial JPY positioning is now back in stretched short territory, suggesting risks are tilted to the downside for USD/JPY from a positioning point of view”.
“We still expect USD/JPY to trade within the 108-111 range near term targeting 111 in 1M and 114 in 3M. Fundamentally, we still see a case for a higher USD/JPY over the medium term horizon, driven by Fed-BoJ divergence, higher global yields (eventually) supported by global growth recovery and portfolio outflow out of Japan. We target USD/JPY at 116 in 6-12M”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.