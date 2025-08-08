USD/JPY rises beyond 147.50 amid a broadly firmer US Dollar

- The US is showing a moderate bullish bias favoured by Speculation that Waller will be Powell's replacement as Fed Chair.
- Soft US employment data and hopes of Fed cuts are keeping USD longs limited so far.
- The BoJ's Summary of Opinions cast doubts about immediate rate hikes.
The US Dollar is reverting to the previous two days' losses as investors welcomed reports suggesting that Fed Governor Waller is emerging as a top candidate for the replacement of Chair Powell in May, while a moderate risk appetite is weighing on the safe-haven Yen.
A report from Bloomberg suggested on Thursday that the US President Trump’s team was impressed with Waller after their meeting. Waller is a dove and was appointed by Trump during his first term, which makes him a suitable top candidate for the president. On the other hand, he has a reputation for defending the central bank’s credibility. The Dollar has bounced up after the news.
US Data released on Thursday revealed that Jobless claims rose to 226,000 on the previous week, above the 221,000 claims expected, following a 218,000 reading in the previous week.
Somewhat later, the St. Louis Fed President delivered a cautious message warning about the threat of tariffs to US inflation and to the economy, and pointed to only one rate cut in the rest of the year. Futures markets, however, keep pricing a rate cut in September and another one before the end of the year.
In Japan, the BoJ's summary of opinions, also released on Thursday, revealed that some policymakers remain wary about the impact of US tariffs on Japan’s economy, which might take two to three months to be assessed. These comments have cooled hopes for immediate rate cuts.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.1650 amid USD pullback
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1650 in the European session on Friday. The pair stays pressured as the US Dollar finds demand amid tariff concerns and repositioning ahead of next week's US inflation data release. Fedspeak and trade headlines remain in focus.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3450 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD is off the lows but trades with caution near 1.3450 in European trading on Friday. The US Dollar attempts a modest rebound, despite an upbeat market mood, capping the pair's upside. Traders look to take profits off the table on their USD positions heading into the weekend.
Gold price makes a fresh attempt to build on momentum beyond $3,400 mark
Gold price continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $3,400 mark, and remains below a two-week high through the early European session on Friday. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a modest US Dollar uptick turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the commodity.
Unemployment rate set to rise in Canada, reversing June surprise job gains
Statistics Canada will release July’s Canadian Labour Force Survey report on Friday. The market consensus anticipates some moderation in job creation, with the Unemployment Rate increasing.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.