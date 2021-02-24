- USD/JPY retreats modestly after reaching a one-week high at 106.10
- Japanese yen among worst performer on US yields and risk appetite.
US dollar trims gains versus G10 currencies as the decline in Treasuries moderates.
The USD/JPY is having the best day in a week amid rising US yields. The pair climbed to 106.10, hitting a one-week high before pulling back to the 105.90 area. The DXY turned positive and climbed to 90.40 and now stands at 90.25.
The dollar gained momentum after US yields jumped to fresh monthly highs. The 10-year peaked at 1.429%, the highest in a year and then retreat to 1.379%. in Wall Street, equity prices erased losses and now main stock indices are higher. The Dow Jones rises by 0.75% and the Nasdaq 0.32%.
The improvement in risk sentiment weighed on the Japanese yen, limiting the retreat of the USD/JPY. Gold (highly correlated with yields) rose $20 from the bottom, rising back above $1800, erasing most of the day’s losses.
USD/JPY upside bias reaffirmed but…
The rebound from the 20-day moving average (105.10) in USD/JPY reaffirmed the current bullish bias. Still, the pair continues to be unable to consolidate above the 106.00 line. If it managed to post a daily close well above, it would likely open the doors to more gains.
On the flip side, 105.65/70 is again a support level to consider, followed by 105.40. A daily close under 104.90 would deteriorate the outlook for the dollar.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|105.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.09
|Daily SMA50
|104.17
|Daily SMA100
|104.39
|Daily SMA200
|105.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.43
|Previous Daily Low
|104.92
|Previous Weekly High
|106.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls off the highs ahead of central bank speeches
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the new 2021 peak of 1.4240. Speculation about a quicker UK reopening and rate hikes from the BOE. Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell are set to speak later.
EUR/USD eases as higher yields push the dollar higher
US Treasury yields are back up, flirting with one-year highs and backing dollar’s gains. EUR/USD trades near daily lows in the 1.2130 area ahead of Powell’s second testimony.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano has broken above an ascending triangle’s hypotenuse, kick-starting upswing to $1.4. Technical levels are generally improving, as reinforced by the bullish MACD indicator. A correction will return into the picture if ADA fails to hold above the 50 SMA.
XAU/USD drops below $1,800, next key support aligns at $1,780
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next near-term support is located $1,790 ahead of $1,780. $1,800 could be seen as the first hurdle.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).