Australian Dollar extends gains as US Dollar struggles on tariff uncertainty

AUD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.7100 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) weakens against its major counterparts amid persistent tariff uncertainty.

Uncertainty over trade policy remains elevated after US President Donald Trump criticized the Supreme Court for blocking his use of emergency powers to implement so-called reciprocal tariffs. According to CNBC, Trump said on Saturday that he plans to raise global tariffs to 15% from 10%. His comments followed the Court’s decision to strike down a significant portion of his trade agenda. Trump added that the new tariffs would be “effective immediately” and cautioned that further levies could be introduced.

However, gains in AUD/USD may be capped as risk aversion intensifies amid ongoing US-Iran tensions. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump is weighing limited airstrikes on Iran. He indicated that if diplomatic efforts or an initial targeted US strike fail to persuade Iran to abandon its nuclear program, a broader attack could be considered in the coming months. The next round of US-Iran talks is scheduled for Thursday in Geneva, though Washington is reportedly assessing alternative actions should negotiations collapse.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) finds support from growing hawkish expectations surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia policy outlook. Firmer domestic data and stronger guidance from policymakers have reinforced expectations that the RBA may maintain a tightening bias to address persistent inflationary pressures.