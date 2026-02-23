US President Donald Trump considers targeted strike against Iran

US President Donald Trump is considering limited airstrikes on Iran, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Trump said that if diplomacy or any initial targeted US attack does not lead Iran to give in to his demands that it give up its nuclear program, he will consider a much bigger attack in coming months.

The next round of talks between the US and Iran will be on Thursday in Geneva. However, Trump weighs options for US action if the negotiations fail.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.36% on the day at 97.40.