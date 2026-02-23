Japanese Yen rises as tariff uncertainty weigh on sentiment

The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers to around 154.35 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid tariff uncertainty. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) report for January will be in the spotlight later on Friday.

Tariff uncertainty lingered after US President Donald Trump lashed out at the US Supreme Court for striking down his use of emergency powers to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs. On Saturday, Trump stated that he would increase the global tariff from 10% to 15% to preserve protective trade measures and initiate several other investigations.

On the other hand, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 1.5% YoY in January, compared to 2.1% in December. This figure registered its lowest level since March 2022. Core inflation recently hit a two-year low of 2% in January, matching the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) target. The softer inflation report has tempered expectations for an immediate BoJ interest rate hike. This, in turn, could weigh on the JPY and cap the downside for the pair.

Following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s victory in the snap election, traders will closely monitor the potential fiscal spending plans. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday that necessary spending will be funded as much as possible through the initial budget. She further stated that she will steadily lower the debt-to-GDP ratio and restore fiscal sustainability.