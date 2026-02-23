EU may freeze US trade deal approval on Trump tariff threats

The European Parliament’s trade chief stated that the European Union (EU) will propose freezing the ratification process of the trade deal with the US until they’ve received details from US President Donald Trump’s administration on its trade policy, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that the upheaval in US trade policy could again be disruptive to business and that she hoped any new tariff measures following a recent Supreme Court decision were "sufficiently thought through" that businesses know what to expect.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.37% on the day at 1.1830.