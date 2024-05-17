USD/JPY recovers to 156.00 as US Dollar bounces back

- USD/JPY rebounds sharply to 156.00 amid a firm recovery in the US Dollar.
- Fed officials one good inflation data as incapable for unwinding the restrictive policy stance.
- Japan’s weak GDP deepens fears of BoJ’s limited scope for policy-tightening.
The USD/JPY pair extends its recovery to 156.00 in Friday’s European session. The asset strengthens as the US Dollar rebounds strongly after the Federal Reserve (Fed) ruled out expectations of rate cuts despite an expected decline in the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April.
On Thursday, the communication from Fed policymakers suggested that one-time decline in the consumer price inflation in sufficient to indicate a change in the overall trend. New York Fed Bank President John Williams said he doesn’t see any economic indicator suggesting the need to change the stance of monetary policy now. When asked about the inflation outlook, Williams said, “In the very near term, I don't expect to get that greater confidence that we need to see on inflation progress towards a 2% goal," Reuters reported.
The situation of restrictive interest rate stance by the Fed for a longer period is favorable for the US Dollar and bond yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rise to 104.70. 10-year US Treasury yields rise to 4.39%.
Meanwhile, the speculation for the Fed to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting remains firm. The CME FedWacth tool shows that the probability of interest rates declining from the current levels in September is 68%, which has come down from 73% recorded after the release of the soft inflation data.
On the Japan front, weak Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has prompted fresh challenges for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) with their agenda of tightening monetary policy further. The Japanese economy contracted at a higher pace of 0.5% from the estimates of 0.4%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|155.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.37
|Daily SMA50
|152.9
|Daily SMA100
|150.36
|Daily SMA200
|148.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.54
|Previous Daily Low
|153.6
|Previous Weekly High
|155.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.8
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
