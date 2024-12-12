USD/JPY rally halts at 152.90 awaiting more data from the US

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

The 4-hour USD/JPY chart shows the pair correcting higher, with bulls capped so far at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of November’s sell-off. The immediate bias remains positive, with price action standing above the 100-period SMA, which meets the price right below 152.00. the key support for the upside trend is at 150.90. Resistances are at 152.85 and 153.60

The higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield hitting 4.3% - from 4.12% last week is another source of support for the Greenback. US inflation accelerated in November at its fastest pace in seven months, which is forcing investors to dial back hopes of monetary easing for 2025. The focus today is on November’s PPI and last week’s Jobless Claims figures. Price pressures are expected to have also increased at factory gates with unemployment claims declining. This would endorse the view of a resilient US economy, increasing support for the Greenback

The US Dollar snaps a three-day positive trend on Thursday against the Japanese Yen. The pair is trading with moderate losses with the market focusing on US Producer Prices and and Jobless Claims figures, due later today. From a wider perspective, however, the pair maintains its immediate bullish trend. The dovish comments from BoJ policymakers suggesting that there is no rush to hike interest rates cast doubts on the outcome of next week’s monetary policy decision and will likely keep the Yen on its back foot.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.