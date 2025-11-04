USD/JPY Price Forecast: Testing support at 153.25 previous resistance



The US Dollar bears gained the upper hand on Tuesday, after failing to break above the 154.45 resistance area, pulled the pair lower during the European trading session, to test support at the 153.25 area, where bulls were capped on October 9 and 27.

The risk-averse market, with the main European equity indexes posting losses beyond 1% and the verbal intervention of the Japanese Finance Minister, Satsuki Katayama, warning that Japanese authorities are monitoring markets "with urgency," has provided some oxygen to an ailing Japanese Yen.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains bullish while above 153.00

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

The pair has broken the small triangle pattern around 154.20 and is now testing support at a previous resistance area at 153.00. Technical indicators are turning lower, as the Relative Strength Index dipped below the 50 level, but the bullish structure from mid-September lows remains in place.

Bears should push prices below the 153.00 area, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October 29-30 bull run crosses trendline support. A confirmation below here would increase pressure towartds the October 30 low, at 152.20.



To the upside, the October 30 and November 4 highs, near 154.50, are likely to challenge bulls ahead of the February 13 high, at 154.85. Further up, the 127.2% extension of last week's rally, at 155.30, emerges as a potential target.