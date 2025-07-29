USD/JPY Price Forecast: Rising 20-day EMA suggests a strong upside trend

- USD/JPY edges lower to near 148.35 after a three-day winning spree.
- The US-EU tariff deal has strengthened the US Dollar.
- Investors await the Fed’s and the BoJ’s monetary policy this week.
The USD/JPY pair ticks down to near 148.35 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday, struggling to extend its three-day winning streak. The outlook of the pair remains firm as the US Dollar (USD) demonstrates strength, following the announcement of a trade agreement between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).
This weekend, officials from both sides of the Atlantic approved a tariff deal, which diminished fears of disruption in the global trade flow and the collapse of the US supply chain.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto gains near the weekly high around 98.67.
Meanwhile, investors await monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. Both central banks are expected to leave interest rates at their current levels.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the US JOLTS Job Openings data for June, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. Economists expect US companies to have posted 7.55 million jobs.
USD/JPY trades close to the horizontal resistance of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern around 148.60. The upward-sloping border of the above-mentioned pattern is plotted from the April low near 139.90. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher to near 147.04, indicating that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to break above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks above that level.
The pair would see more upside to near the psychological level of 150.00 and the March 28 high of 151.20 if it breaks above the July 16 high of 149.19.
On the flip side, a reversal move by the pair below the July 24 low of 145.85 would pave the way for the July 7 low at 144.22, followed by the July 3 low of 143.45.
USD/JPY daily chart
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.